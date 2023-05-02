Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 30,391 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,391 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Urban Edge Properties

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $316,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $101.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.36 million. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

