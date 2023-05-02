Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $82.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.17. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

