Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,752 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 119.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $21.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 533.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

