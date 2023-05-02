Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 66,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 42,074 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 174.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 176,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.1% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of ROIC opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

