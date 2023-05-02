Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,035 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 875.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Guidewire Software by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.92.

Insider Activity

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GWRE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also

