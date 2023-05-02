Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 85.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Robert Half International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

NYSE RHI opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $102.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

