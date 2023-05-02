Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,456 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,296.7% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.97. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,322.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 11,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $271,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,648.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

