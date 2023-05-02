Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,017 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Allegion by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average of $108.63. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

