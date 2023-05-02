Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 12,681 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,681 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 503.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,814,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 178.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,647,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,081 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.16.

Shares of ZI opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 135.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $54.43.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

