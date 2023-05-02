Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 12,958 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,958 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

