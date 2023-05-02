Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,426 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,426 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on BBWI shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

NYSE BBWI opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $54.93.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

