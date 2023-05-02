Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,388 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crown by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,471 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in Crown by 27.7% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,154,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,627,000 after purchasing an additional 684,077 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 5,833.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Crown by 13,132.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,801 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. Robert W. Baird lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

NYSE:CCK opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $114.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

