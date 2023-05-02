Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,917 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Owens Corning by 806.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 981,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after buying an additional 803,551 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 668,768 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,560,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 511,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,811,000 after buying an additional 249,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.23.

Shares of OC stock opened at $106.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

