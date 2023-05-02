Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 158 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,977 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,721,000 after purchasing an additional 29,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $141.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total value of $421,036.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $1,492,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

