Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,745 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

