Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 20,788 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,537 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,788 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CLF opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,533.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 115,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,931 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

