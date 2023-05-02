Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,139 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,736 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of F5 by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $134.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $178.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.60.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

