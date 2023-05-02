Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,822 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

