Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,076 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Qorvo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $121.27.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

