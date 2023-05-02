Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,704 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Alcoa by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.62%.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

