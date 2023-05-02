Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,568 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 54.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Pentair by 17.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

