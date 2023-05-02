Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,781 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,438,000 after acquiring an additional 148,195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,186,000 after purchasing an additional 740,142 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,214,000 after purchasing an additional 148,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after acquiring an additional 117,985 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight Stock Performance

NYSE:BKI opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.48. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

