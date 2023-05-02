Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,941 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 73.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

