Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 801 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Roblox by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after buying an additional 8,535,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 29.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 69.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,102,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,002 shares in the company, valued at $31,815,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,815,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $462,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,381 shares of company stock worth $24,436,353 over the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Up 1.1 %

RBLX opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.80. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

