Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $3.21 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,255 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.30. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.37 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,186.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.