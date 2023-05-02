Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 2.7 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Articles

