Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,147,000 after purchasing an additional 118,025 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,671,000 after purchasing an additional 501,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,684,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,437.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,776. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $72.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

