Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after purchasing an additional 803,013 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,751,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,473 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

JNJ opened at $163.60 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

