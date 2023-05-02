B. Riley Lowers Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $29.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

BTU stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the coal producer to buy up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $545,291.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,644,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $545,291.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock valued at $51,415,878 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

