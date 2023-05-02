Bank of Montreal Can Has $586,000 Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Qualys were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,579,000 after acquiring an additional 232,244 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1,512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after purchasing an additional 129,195 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,672,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $130.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at $22,590,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,136 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

