Barclays Trims Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Target Price to $275.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.91.

Shares of ADP opened at $221.12 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.27. The stock has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after acquiring an additional 309,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after buying an additional 123,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

