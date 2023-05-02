Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,713 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,669 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.