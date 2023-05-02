Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works
In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
BBWI stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.