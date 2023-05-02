Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BZH. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $606.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.16.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 73.6% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

