BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BeiGene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BeiGene by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Price Performance

BGNE stock opened at $259.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.22) earnings per share. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Featured Stories

