Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $2,511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,754,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,301,925.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PTC opened at $125.62 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 205.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.
PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.
