Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.60 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.