BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 987,274 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 4,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 835,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.7 %

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.