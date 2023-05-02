Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 373,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average is $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

