Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 1,253.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,944 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CALM opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.81%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

