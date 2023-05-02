Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 373,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

