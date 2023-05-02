Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

GOOGL stock opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average is $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

