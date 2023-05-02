Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Carter Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CARE stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $316.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dyke Litz H. Van bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $29,304.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,420.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carter Bankshares news, CEO Dyke Litz H. Van bought 2,200 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Ann Davis sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $37,205.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $100,821.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,272 shares of company stock worth $30,297. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Carter Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 12.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.