Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $575.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an underweight rating to a market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $482.43.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $366.51 on Monday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $515.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

