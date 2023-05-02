Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $425.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $482.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $366.51 on Monday. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.88.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

