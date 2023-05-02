Childress Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

GOOGL opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

