Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) PT Raised to $66.00

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.24 per share, with a total value of $421,398.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,118.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 23,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $884,793.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,650.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.24 per share, for a total transaction of $421,398.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,118.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 65,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,215 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,456,000 after acquiring an additional 570,681 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,088,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,641,000 after acquiring an additional 437,814 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 171,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth about $3,685,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 70,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

