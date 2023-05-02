Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stake Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cognex by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 136.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Trading Up 1.2 %

Cognex stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $69.02.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $883,325. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.