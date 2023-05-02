Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,371 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $305.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $308.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

