Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $70.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $132.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.62.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,630 shares of company stock worth $10,363,557 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

